The Matrix Resurrections to have a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s when it’ll stream

The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the popular Matrix film franchise, will start streaming in India on Prime Video from May 6.

Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead, the film opened in theatres across the country on December 22, 2021.

choose your pill 💊#TheMatrixResurrectionOnPrime, May 12

in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada pic.twitter.com/PGQTNRdKVs — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 21, 2022

Prime Video shared the date announcement of the digital release of the sci-fi movie on its official Twitter page on Thursday.

“Choose your pill,” the streamer said on the microblogging site in a reference to a scene in the first film in the franchise “The Matrix”.

“… #TheMatrixResurrectionOnPrime, May 12 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada,” Prime Video added.

Priyanka Chopra is also a part of The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka Chopra is also a part of The Matrix Resurrections.

The Matrix Resurrections was written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly Wachowski had helmed the previous three movies in the series — The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003.

The fourth film brought back the original cast — Reeves as Neo, Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe — as well as included new names such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the franchise.