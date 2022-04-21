scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 21, 2022
The Matrix Resurrections to have a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s when it’ll stream

The Matrix Resurrections brought back the original cast — Keanu Reeves, Carie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. Priyanka Chopra was also a part of the fourth installment.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
April 21, 2022 9:23:47 pm
the matrix 4 reviewThe Matrix Resurrections opened in theatres on December 22, 2021.

The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the popular Matrix film franchise, will start streaming in India on Prime Video from May 6.

Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead, the film opened in theatres across the country on December 22, 2021.

Also read |The Matrix Resurrections review: Keanu Reeves, Carie-Ann Moss’ Neo and Trinity inhabit a very real world

Prime Video shared the date announcement of the digital release of the sci-fi movie on its official Twitter page on Thursday.

“Choose your pill,” the streamer said on the microblogging site in a reference to a scene in the first film in the franchise “The Matrix”.

“… #TheMatrixResurrectionOnPrime, May 12 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada,” Prime Video added.

priyanka chopra Priyanka Chopra is also a part of The Matrix Resurrections.

The Matrix Resurrections was written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly Wachowski had helmed the previous three movies in the series — The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra defends length of her role in The Matrix Resurrections, says people who question it have ‘small mentality’

The fourth film brought back the original cast — Reeves as Neo, Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe — as well as included new names such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the franchise.

