The Matrix Resurrections trailer teases Neo’s new powers, and more of Priyanka Chopra

Warner Bros Pictures has released a new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, the upcoming fourth film in the science-fiction franchise. Actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back as the popular characters Neo and Trinity. We also get to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati, but yet again, nothing has been revealed about her character as she only gets to utter a few words in the new trailer.

It is clear after watching the trailer that the new Matrix film calls back the events of the first film, which released in 1999. This time around, Reeves’ Neo is determined to get Trinity back with his newfound powers. The trailer also teases the return of Agent Smith, this time played by Jonathan Groff, and promises some well-choreographed action sequences.

Actors Jada Pinkett Smith, Daniel Bernhardt and Lambert Wilson reprise their roles, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Christina Ricci are the newcomers to the series.

The original Matrix franchise was known for its mind-bending perception of reality that is still a subject of debate for cinephiles and it appears that The Matrix Resurrections will take that conversation even further.

The official description of the film reads, “In ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of—or into—the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn’t yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before.”

The makers have described Priyanka Chopra’s character as, “a young woman with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters.”

Lana Wachowski has helmed the film, which has been co-written by her, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Produced by James McTeigue, Wachowski and Grant Hill, The Matrix Resurrections hits theatres on December 22.