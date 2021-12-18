Priyanka Chopra’s Sati explains Neo’s motivations in new Matrix Resurrections clip. Watch at your own risk

A new clip from The Matrix Resurrections is here. The 24-second snippet prominently features Priyanka Chopra’s character Sati, the exile program that was portrayed by Tanveer K Atwal in The Matrix Revolutions. Featuring Sati, Neo (Keanu Reeves), and Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith) having a fairly spoiler-y conversation about Neo’s motivations, you might want to give this clip a skip if you don’t want your viewing experience to be ruined.

The three characters seem to be standing around a well. Niobe asks Sati why is she “here”, wherever that is. Sati answers that Neo’s escape has destabilised the Matrix. Also, a failsafe has been triggered to reset the Matrix to its previous version. She also reveals that the Analyst (Neil Patrick Harris), who appears as Neo’s therapist, has convinced the “authorities” that Neo will return voluntarily.

Neo says if he doesn’t go back, Trinity will be killed. This clip, while intriguing, does not make a lot of sense when viewed out of context. You can watch the clip above.

The first critical reactions to The Matrix Resurrections surfaced online earlier this week. Most of them are positive, but some also caution that the film is not without its issues.

For instance, Consequence’s Liz Shannon Miller wrote about the film: “It’s not perfect. There are some moments that might be complete and utter nonsense. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections… did the other thing. And I’m just so happy about that.”

The film’s official synopsis reads, “From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.”

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the Matrix series, and follows 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. The franchise began with 1999’s The Matrix, considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theatres on December 22.