The Matrix Resurrections first reactions: Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra film is ‘a bold sequel’, ‘a total blast’

The first critical reactions to the fourth film in the Matrix, The Matrix Resurrections, are here. Helmed by returning director Lana Wachowski, the film brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead roles of Neo and Trinity. Priyanka Chopra joins the franchise as an adult version of Sati, the so-called ‘Exile program’ who first appeared as a child in The Matrix Reloaded.

Jada Pinkett Smith is back as Niobe while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays the role of Morpheus, which was portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy. Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris also join the franchise with this film. Jonathan Groff plays the role of Agent Smith, the character which was portrayed by Hugo Weaving in the original trilogy.

Thus far, Resurrections seems to have been well-received.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote, “The Matrix Resurrections, despite (and because of) its infinite goofiness, is the boldest & most vividly personal Hollywood sequel since The Last Jedi, a silly/sincere galaxy brain take on reboot culture that makes peace with how modern blockbusters are now only about themselves.”

People Magazine’s Nigel Smith said while the film has too much exposition like the sequels, the self-awareness works in its favour. “#TheMatrixResurrections is more fun than I remember the sequels ever being. Yes it’s bogged down in exposition like the previous two, but there’s a knowing wink to it all now. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are key to that. Oh and the climax ROCKS,” he wrote.

Consequence’s Liz Shannon Miller wrote, “It’s not perfect. There are some moments that might be complete and utter nonsense. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections… did the other thing. And I’m just so happy about that.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote, “The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, weird, self-referential & unexpected. Add to it wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions & a TON of big ideas that will fuel lots of questions. Trust me, multiple viewings will be required.”

SlashFilm’s Chris Evangelista wrote, “THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is a total blast. Weird, romantic, *extremely.* meta, and consistently funny. I kind of loved it. (Also, everyone in this movie is ridiculously hot.) #TheMatrixResurrections.”

The Matrix Resurrections hit theatres on December 22.