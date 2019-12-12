The Matrix 4 to release on May 21, 2021

Interestingly, The Matrix 4 will lock horns with John Wick: Chapter 4, both projects starring Keanu Reeves. Interestingly, The Matrix 4 will lock horns with John Wick: Chapter 4, both projects starring Keanu Reeves.

The Matrix 4 has landed a release date and the much-awaited sequel in the popular sci-fi action franchise will hit the screens on May 21, 2021, the studio Warner Bros has announced.

Interestingly, the untitled film will lock horns with Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4, with both projects starring Keanu Reeves.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was Akira, the manga adaptation that is Taika Waititi attached to direct, that was supposed to be released on the date now taken up by the Matrix film.

Akira was put on hold in July when Waititi signed on to helm a fourth Thor film for Marvel Studios.

The Matrix 4 will see series stars Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity. Jada Pinkett Smith is also set to return as Niobe.

Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the sci-fi action franchise with sister Lilly, will write and helm the new project.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Lana Wachowski, who is also attached to produce with Grant Hill.

Previously announced cast members also include Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris.

