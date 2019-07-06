The Mask creator teases female-led reboot

Mike Richardson, creator of The Mask and Dark Horse Comics founder, has revealed that he has a few ideas in place for a woman-fronted reboot of the iconic movie.

Advertising

In an interview with Forbes, Richardson said he has an actor in mind for the role but he believes they would have to push really hard to get her on board.

“I’d like to see a really good physical comedian (in the role). I have one in mind, but I’m not gonna say her name. We have to do a lot of convincing for this particular actor, but we’ll see. You never know what’s coming in the future. We have some ideas,” he said.

The first movie in the franchise was Jim Carrey-starrer The Mask (1994). It was followed by failed sequel Son of The Mask in 2005, featuring Jamie Kennedy.

Advertising

The first film received a positive critical reception. It holds a 77 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “It misses perhaps as often as it hits, but Jim Carrey’s manic bombast, Cameron Diaz’ blowsy appeal, and the film’s overall cartoony bombast keep The Mask afloat.”

The second film was panned by critics, holding a mere 6 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus being, “Overly frantic, painfully unfunny, and sorely missing the presence of Jim Carrey.”

(With PTI inputs)