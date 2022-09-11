scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Marvel Studios unveils first footage of The Marvels with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris at D23

The Marvels, a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, is directed by Nia DaCosta. It will release in the cinemas on July 28, 2023.

Here's what to expect from The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel.
Marvel Studios unveiled footage of their upcoming film, The Marvels at the D23 Expo. Featuring the Ms Marvel star Brie Larson, the first look of the film promised a fun experience for all MCU fans. This time around the superhero drama has Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

The Marvels will pick up from the post-credits scene of Ms Marvel. The short clip showcased Captain Rambeau as an astronaut with Nick Fury. When Rambeau approaches a jump point perimeter, she hits it and transforms into Ms Marvel. Besides an interesting story lineup, the film also promises some spectacular action sequences.

Teyonah Parris, who reprises her character of Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, shared what the fans can expect from her character. She said, “Monica got her powers and we’re going to see how those pop off in the Marvels.” Actor Iman Vellani, who is the new entrant in MCU, expressed her excitement of joining the universe as she shared, “It’s great! I’m having trouble breathing today.”

Brie Larson seemed happy to be not solely responsible for her job and have a team with her. “It was really nice to have a team. I had a team,” she said on the stage of the D23 Expo.

The Marvels, a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, is directed by Nia DaCosta. It will release in the cinemas on July 28, 2023.

DaCosta had earlier opened up about bringing three strong women characters together. She told Collider, “It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film? A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honour the part of the story they’re at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?”

