The Many Saints of Newark trailer: Meet the young Tony Soprano

The wait for the prequel to the hit HBO series The Sopranos is over. The trailer of the film titled The Many Saints of Newark, which expands on the backstory of Tony Soprano, was released on Tuesday.

The trailer begins with Tony’s high-school days where his teacher predictes that he would be a powerful man one day, and as we have seen in the show, he does become a mob boss later in life.

The Many Saints of Newark has been written by David Chase, who was the creator of The Sopranos, and directed by Alan Taylor, who helmed many episodes of the show.

From the trailer, it appears as though the story here focuses on Tony Soprano’s uncle Dickie who brought him into the world of mafia and crime. Dickie is the father of Christopher Moltisanti, who eventually became Tony’s protege on the show. While Alessandro Nivola plays Dicke, James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini will be seen as Tony. The movie also stars Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga and Ray Liotta.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

The Sopranos is often referred to as one of the best TV shows ever. It had a six-season run from 1999-2000.