The Mandalorian 3, Indiana Jones, Tales of the Jedi and other Lucasfilm titles announced at D23 expo

Lucasfilm unveiled the titles, first looks and new footage from its upcoming projects during its presentation at Disney’s D23 expo. Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, joined Alan Bergman, chairman, The Walt Disney Studios, on the stage as he announced new projects amid loud applause from Disney fans at the gala event.

“As you can see, there is an immense amount of exciting new Star Wars storytelling to come from Lucasfilm. The quality, creativity, and variety these teams are bringing to Disney+ is remarkable, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience each of them,” Bergman said at the event.

Andor

The first series to be unveiled at the extravagant event was Star Wars: Andor. The makers will release the first 12 episodes of the series on September 21, and have already started shooting for the remaining episodes. Andor takes place before the events of the 2016 film Rogue One. The series revolves around the character of Cassian Andor who is a rebel agent. At the event, Kennedy made the audience meet the principal cast of the show and also shared a brief of it that read, “Andor presents Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on everyday people whose lives are affected by the Empire.”

Tales of the Jedi

The animated series, Tales of the Jedi, will release on Disney+ on October 26. Unlike the other series on the streamer, all the episodes of the Tales of the Jedi season one will be released at once since it’s a short series of six episodes, fifteen minutes each. It was earlier revealed that the series will focus on the characters of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.

Mandalorian Season 3

In the third season of The Mandalorian, the Mandalorian and Grogu have been reunited and they continue their journey through the lawless galaxy. Season 3 is set to launch in February 2023. The first trailer of the series was revealed during the event in the presence of actors Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito and Emily Swallow. When asked to describe his journey of making the show, Pascal said, “To describe the journey is practically impossible. It’s insane. It’s exhausting.”

Ahsoka

Ahsoka is a new live-action series heading to Disney+, starring Rosario Dawson in the titular role. Writer Dave Filoni shared how much the character of Ahsoka means to him since he crafted her story from her 2008 debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He was joined by executive producer Jon Favreau who shared first-look images from the series. Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The new series is slated for a 2023 release.

Indiana Jones 5

The first trailer of Harrison Ford‘s last outing as Indiana Jones was unveiled at the ongoing D23 Expo. Indiana Jones 5, also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will hit theatres on June 30, 2023. Speaking about the film, the veteran actor shared, “Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart. I’m really happy that we have a human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Willow

Actor Christian Slater has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action series Willow which will stream from November 30 on Disney+. The series is based on the 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard. Though nothing much was revealed about Slater’s role, the series star Warwick Davis hinted that he would be playing Madmartigan’s friend. Besides revealing the new addition to the cast, the makers also unveiled a trailer which gave a glimpse into the life of brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures.