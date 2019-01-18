The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot trailer has Sam Elliott saving mankind

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot stars Sam Elliott as a legendary warrior who is called upon by the US government to accomplish a task that no one else can do — to kill the mythical creature called Bigfoot. Said to be an ape-like creature supposedly living in the North American wilderness, it threatens to spread a deadly plague that can wipe out the population.

Elliott’s Calvin Barr has credentials, you see. As a young soldier, he assassinated the genocidal German dictator Hitler towards the end of World War II.

Right from the outset, the trailer establishes Barr as a man with some… reputation. After an FBI agent in voiceover explains how his father told a story (about Barr), we see he is now an old man and is getting mugged at knifepoint by two thugs after stepping out of a bar. Barr acquiesces to the robbery, until a thug scorches the photo of his (presumably late) wife with a cigarette butt. Then he beats them to a pulp.

Irish actor Aidan Turner, known for The Hobbit movies and BBC’s TV series Poldark, plays the role of the young Barr in flashbacks. We are shown how Barr impersonated a Nazi officer and shot the Führer in his own office.

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot first premiered at Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada. It opened to positive reviews. The film holds an 85% rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The critical consensus is, “The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot just about lives up to the wild promise of its title, due in no small part to Sam Elliott’s world-weary work in the title role.”

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot releases in the US on February 8.