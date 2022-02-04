The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils 23 character posters. Check them out here

As the release of Amazon Prime Video’s much-anticipated Lord of the Rings TV series, titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, draws near, the streaming giant is amping up its marketing and promotion.

Based on late British author JRR Tolkien’s writings, the series is not related to Peter Jackson’s LotR trilogy. It is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth as opposed to the main story’s third age.

Twenty three new character posters from the series have been released. While the series’ scale and scope should go way beyond 20 characters, these are likely the major characters.

We do not yet know the names of the said characters and even their faces are not visible, but we can guess at least some of them thanks to their attire, weapons, and other objects.

For instance, there is a person clad in all-black armour and a spiked gauntlet holding a sword. That is most likely the Dark Lord Sauron, who was the primary antagonist of the main Lord of the Rings story, before he became an aflame eye.

The recently released synopsis and the teaser posit that the story will centre around the forging of Sauron’s Rings, so the Dark Lord will be involved, and not just as a giant eye but in his corporeal form.

The series will adapt the full story of Sauron’s rise to his (first) fall in the Last Alliance of Elves and Men in which he was defeated and killed by Isildur. Although he died, his soul survived as it is tied to the One Ring.

There are characters with sun engravings on their sword and attire, and they are most likely Númenóreans, the people whose last descendants built the kingdom of Gondor in the Second Age.

There is one wandering wizard-looking character with an apple in his hands. This may be either Gandalf or Radagast, another one of the wizards who liked staying close to birds and beasts.

One poster has gold-dusted pudgy hands and a massive hammer, and is almost certainly a dwarf.

Created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the series will be the most expensive television production ever, with an estimated budget of $1 billion.

The synopsis of the series reads, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere with its eight-episode season 1 on September 2, 2022.