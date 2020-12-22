The Little Things trailer: Rami Malek, Denzel Washington and Jared Leto lead this starry whodunnit

The Little Things will release on January 29. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The trailer of Rami Malek, Denzel Washington and Jared Leto-starrer The Little Things is out. The clip gives the appearance of a regular whodunnit. What is intriguing is the stellar star cast and the fact that the trailer reveals nothing of the plot.

The trailer begins with Washington’s Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon and Malek’s Jim Baxter joining forces to hunt down a serial killer. They seem to zero in on Leto’s character whose shifty body language makes him a potential suspect. But there is more than what meets the eye here. At least that is what the clip seems to suggest.

The official synopsis of The Little Things reads, “Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.”

Also starring Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza and Michael Hyatt, the film is helmed by John Lee Hancock.

The Little Things will premiere on HBO Max and release in theatres on January 29.

