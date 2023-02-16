The Little Mermaid new teaser: Halle Bailey shines as Ariel, fans get first look at Ursula and Prince Eric

A new teaser for Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid was unveiled on Thursday. Helmed by Rob Marshall, the film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. The teaser gives us an extended look at Ariel and the first glimpse of Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. The film is all set to hit theatres in May 2023.

Sharing the teaser, Disney wrote, “Continuing the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid! The much awaited live-action adaptation of a beloved classic arrives in cinemas, this May.”

Halle Bailey took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look and said ‘can’t believe it’s happening’. The actor had earlier said, “Words can’t describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

In an interview with Variety, Halle Bailey said, “It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you.”

The Little Mermaid also stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder and Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian.