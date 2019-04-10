The Lion King trailer: Jon Favreau’s live-action film looks promising

The trailer of the live-action adaptation of The Lion King is out. Directed by Jon Favreau, the trailer gives a glimpse inside the world of the jungle ruled by Mufasa. Disney’s The Lion King first released as an animated film in 1994 and has achieved cult status over the years.

In this trailer of Jon Favreau’s The Lion King, we see Simba’s childhood, his early years with Mufasa, we also get a glimpse of Rafiki and the trailer concludes with Timon and Pumbaa.

Watch the trailer of The Lion King here:

The animals of the jungle are computer animated and have been voiced by Donald Glover (Simba), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Kani (Rafiki) and Beyoncé (Nala). Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen play Timon and Pumbaa respectively. James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa. He voiced the character in the 1994 film as well.

The 1994 film was known for its strong storytelling and has carved a space in the hearts of fans for telling a compelling emotional story. The music of the film, with tracks like “The Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata,” have been a part of the pop culture.

Hans Zimmer, who gave the music for the 1994 film, has returned for this film.

Jon Favreau earlier directed the live action version of The Jungle Book and received a lot of acclaim for it.

The Lion King releases on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.