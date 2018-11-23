The Lion King teaser trailer: Get ready to relive your childhood with a star-studded cast and stunning visuals

Walt Disney recently released the teaser trailer of The Lion King, giving us a glimpse of the riveting tale. The movie features voice performances from a star-studded cast, which includes names such as Donald Glover, Beyonce, John Oliver and Seth Rogen.

The one-and-half-minute video sees the cute cub getting anointed so that he can later take on the throne. A voice announces, “Everything the light touches is our kingdom. But the key’s time is the ruler’s. It rises and falls like the Sun. One day the Sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king.” The following sequences show us the anointing of the cub who will one day grow up to be the Lion King. The trailer ends with the king’s growl as a voice warns us to “remember.”

The film’s synopsis reads, “From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.”

A remake of the 1994 animated feature, The Lion King features performances by Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and James Earl Jones. The film has been written by Jeff Nathanson with music by the award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

The Lion King will hit the big screen on July 19, 2019.