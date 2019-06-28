The Lion King Hindi version: Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa gives perfect life lesson to Simba

Disney on Friday released a special Hindi trailer of The Lion King and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in his element, perfectly voicing Mufasa, the wise King of the Pride Lands. The video has aptly been titled “Rise Of The King – Shah Rukh Khan”.

Advertising

The dialogue he is recording in a dubbing room is a life lesson Mufasa is giving to his son Simba before his death, to not succumb to the hardships of life and imbibe all leadership qualities to protect his tribe.

“Simba main hamesha tumhare saath hoon aur hamesha tumhare saath rahunga. Bas yaad rakhna tum kaun ho. Ek sachcha raja!” Shah Rukh says as shots from the film play on the screen.

Watch | The Lion King | Rise Of The King – Shah Rukh Khan

Advertising

Shah Rukh Khan had recently tweeted his excitement of being part of The Lion King. He wrote, “Glad to be a part of this journey… a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was ‘Incredible’ and this time around its even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it 19th July onwards. #TheLionKing”

SRK’s elder son Aryan Khan will lend his voice to the primary character Simba, the crown prince who gets exiled by his uncle Scar.

Also read: Asrani, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sanjay Mishra join the voice cast of Disney’s The Lion King

The Lion King is Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the animated musical classic by the same name. Several talented actors have come together to dub for its Hindi version including Ashish Vidyarthi (Scar), Shreyas Talpade (Timon), Sanjay Mishra (Pumbaa) and the legendary Asrani (Zazu).

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and is based on a screenplay penned by Jeff Nathanson.

It releases in India on July 19, 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.