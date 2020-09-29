The Lion King sequel to be directed by Barry Jenkins

The sequel to The Lion King is in the works by director Barry Jenkins. (Photo: Walt Disney Studios)

The sequel to the 2019 Disney film The Lion King is in the works. Moonlight director Barry Jenkins has been roped in to helm the film. Jenkins confirmed the news by tweeting a report along with the text, “This. Yes, THIS.”

As per Deadline, the sequel will be made using the photorealistic technology that was used by director Jon Favreau in 2019’s The Lion King. A release date is yet to be announced. Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the script for the 2019 film, has completed the initial draft of the script.

This. Yes, THIS👇🏿 ‘The Lion King’ Sequel Set With ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins To Helm For Walt Disney Studios https://t.co/Ev7Obi8Km8 via @Deadline — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 29, 2020

The publication reports that the sequel could be around the mythology of the characters, and Mufasa’s origin story.

Barry Jenkins told Deadline, “Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

The cast for the sequel is yet to be announced.

2019 film The Lion King, which was a remake of the 1994 animated version, earned $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, but the reviews weren’t very favourable. The Jon Favreau directorial featured the voices of Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver among others. It earned a nomination in the visual effects category at the 92nd Academy Awards.

