The Lion King beats Frozen, becomes the highest-grossing ‘animated’ film of all time

The House of Mouse continues to have a dream year at the box office so far. 2019’s The Lion King is the fifth film to get past 1 billion dollars mark worldwide, and four of those films are Disney’s.

Advertising

The photorealistic remake of the 1994 classic The Lion King has also overtaken Frozen to become the highest-grossing ‘animated’ film of all time. So far, the Jon Favreau directorial has grossed 1.33 billion dollars globally according to Box Office Mojo, thus beating Frozen’s 1.27 billion dollars.

The Lion King features the voices of Donald Glover (as the main character Simba), Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. James Earl Jones reprises his role from the original film as Mufasa.

There has been a debate as to whether The Lion King (2019) is live-action since save for one brief shot of the African sunrise, everything else, including animals, environments, trees, grasses was created in the studio using 3D rendering software. It might look real, but it is still animated.

Advertising

Also Read | The Lion King movie review: Return to the Pride Lands

Domestically (in North America) The Lion King has earned 473.10 million dollars. The Lion King is also the biggest non-Marvel and non-Star Wars film at the worldwide box office to date.

This is despite mixed reviews of the film. The film holds a 52 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation site. The consensus reads, “While it can take pride in its visual achievements,The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved–though for some fans that may just be enough.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave The Lion King 3.5 stars. She wrote, “Where the film is allowed a freer hand is in re-imagining characters other than Simba, Mufasa and Scar. Updated, with newer scenes and more dialogues, all make an impact, from Knowles’s more assertive Nala, to Rogen-Eichner’s banter as Pumbaa-Timon, and Keegan-Michael Key and Eric André’s riffs as the scary-as-ever hyenas.”

“And that tuft of Simba’s hair, floating back to the Pride Lands, being picked up by Rafiki, and sending a ripple of hope through the kingdom ravaged by Scar since killing Mufasa? Well, this time it makes its way there travelling right down and up the food chain,” she added.