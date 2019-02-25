The Lion King’s new trailer is soaked in nostalgia

Disney has debuted a new look at the live-action adaptation of the 1994 animated film The Lion King. The clip appears to be a shortened version of the teaser trailer, with a few new shots.

Disney has been making live-action versions of its classic animated films to not just cash on the nostalgia factor, but also to win over the current generation of moviegoers who are not acquainted with those stories.

The studio has already remade movies like Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast in live-action and all of them have been huge critical and commercial successes.

There is a debate as to whether the Lion King remake is truly “live-action” since the animals are created using computer-generated imagery. It is only the natural elements like hills, the Savannah grasslands and trees that would be live-action.

The new The Lion King clip, just like the teaser trailer, also begins with the Zulu chant that begins the “Circle of Life” song. We get to see baby Simba sneezing just like in the original movie. There is a look at some new animals that will be featured in the movie.

Disney also released a stunning new poster for the movie. The sunlight-saturated picture shows little Simba in conversation with his father, Mustafa, who is probably imparting some fatherly wisdom to his heir.