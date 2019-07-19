The Lion King leaked on Tamilrockers

Disney’s The Lion King is the latest film to be leaked on Tamilrockers. The film is an update version of the 1994 animated classic of the same name. The characters and environments are recreated in high-definition 3D instead of the 2D hand-drawn style of the original.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film features voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. James Earl Jones returns to voice Mufasa.

While The Lion King has won praise for visuals, music and voice performances, there has been criticism about the fact that the story deviates little from the original and the animal characters, while looking realistic, do not emote as much as the classic animated film’s animals.

The Lion King holds a 56 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “While it can take pride in its visual achievements,The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved–though for some fans that may just be enough.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave it 3.5 stars. She wrote, “Updated, with newer scenes and more dialogues, all make an impact, from Knowles’s more assertive Nala, to Rogen-Eichner’s banter as Pumbaa-Timon, and Keegan-Michael Key and Eric André’s riffs as the scary-as-ever hyenas. And that tuft of Simba’s hair, floating back to the Pride Lands, being picked up by Rafiki, and sending a ripple of hope through the kingdom ravaged by Scar since killing Mufasa? Well, this time it makes its way there travelling right down and up the food chain.”

Despite a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.