The Lion King Hindi teaser: Aryan Khan sounds just like his father Shah Rukh Khan

Ever since the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan voicing the character of Simba in the Hindi version of The Lion King, fans have been excited to hear him. The wait is finally over as SRK has shared a teaser of the film with Aryan as Simba.

The clip is bound to leave you stunned as Aryan’s voice bears an uncanny resemblance to King Khan. As he voices his first dialogue, “Main hoon Simba, Mufasa ka beta,” you feel like replaying the video and rechecking if it is really Aryan. As the video plays further and he mouths more dialogues, it is then you find a little difference between the voice of the superstar and his elder son.

The teaser has been shared by Shah Rukh Khan with the caption, “Mera Simba.. #TheLionKing.” Aryan has voiced the character of Simba, the crown prince who gets exiled by his uncle Scar.

Talking about being a part of the film, SRK had earlier said in a statement, “As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son – Simba. The legacy of Lion King is timeless and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this.”

Helmed by Jon Favreau, the screenplay of The Lion King is penned by Jeff Nathanson. The original animated classic is one of the most recognisable Disney films. It is set to hit theaters on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.