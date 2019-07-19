Toggle Menu
The Lion King director Jon Favreau has a special message for India

Jon Favreau directed The Lion King is a live-action remake of the animated musical classic from 1994. Disney's new movie releases on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Jon Favreau has directed Disney’s live-action adaptation of the 1994 classic, The Lion King.

The Lion King has hit the screens worldwide today. Disney’s live-action remake of the animated classic of the same name has been helmed by director Jon Favreau. Ahead of its big opening, Favreau shared a special message for Indian fans.

The official Twitter handle of Walt Disney Studios shared a video with the caption, “‘Let’s fall in love all over again with #Simba and his journey!’ Here’s @Jon_Favreau, Director of #TheLionKing, with a special message for India. Book your tickets now. In cinemas July 19.”

Jon Favreau, known for also directing Iron Man and Iron Man 2, had previously made the live-action adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, which did good business in India.

“I still remember the love you shared for The Jungle Book. It was heartening to see you connect so beautifully with Mowgli and all his animal friends. Now I am here with my new film, that I cannot wait for you to see – The Lion King. I am telling the story on a bigger, grander scale with updated technology. I hope you fall in love all over again with Simba and his journey,” Favreau said in the special message.

Watch | The Lion King director Jon Favreau’s message

The Lion King is an updated version of the classic animated feature that had a young lion called Simba who is driven away from his home by his uncle Scar, who also murders Simba’s father King Mufasa.

While the English version has the voices of James Earl Jones (Mufasa), Donald Glover (Simba), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Beyonce (Nala), Timon (Billy Eichner), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), John Oliver (Zazu) and Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), the Hindi dubbing has been done by several popular Bollywood stars. The Hindi voices include Shah Rukh Khan (Mufasa), Aryan Khan (Simba), Ashish Vidyarthi (Scar), Shreyas Talpade (Timon), Sanjay Mishra (Pumbaa) and Asrani (Zazu) among others.

