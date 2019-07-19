The Lion King box office collection prediction: Remake of Disney classic set for a good opening in India

Disney’s remake of The Lion King has been garnering a positive response from international media. In India, the Jon Favreau directorial is getting a wide release and the makers have gone all out to attract the audience to the theaters by releasing it in four different languages, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Elaborating on the marketing strategy of Disney, film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Disney is going all out in every country to promote The Lion King. They are doing every bit in their capacity to make it one of the biggest films. It had a fantastic start in China. It’s releasing in India in various languages. A lot of hype has been created around the film.”

He added, “They are doing a wide release. The Disney team is trying to penetrate deeper into the Indian market by taking big stars in all three languages so that it could help them in promotions. Aryan Khan’s voice in the Hindi version has created a lot of noise. Everyone is going to watch the film at least once.”

In India, it is after a long time that a family entertainer will be out in theaters and this might add to The Lion King’s box office performance in the country. “After a long time, there is some content for Indian kids and families. Recently what has happened is films like Kabir Singh and Article 15 have given mature content. Even Super 30 has been a niche, mature family film and not a mass entertainer, so the expectations are quite high from The Lion King,” suggested Girish as he discussed what will work for the movie in the Indian market.

Girish Johar has pegged the film’s collection around Rs 13-15 crores for all languages on its opening day.

Asked if Super 30 that released last week will be affected by the release of Disney’s The Lion King, Girish stated, “Both Super 30 and The Lion King can do well. Super 30 has been maintaining its ground and has been steady on the weekends. This is going to be a good weekend for the family audience.”

In the overseas market, The Lion King has already earned 94.5 million dollars (until Wednesday). According to Variety, the film should open with a 150 million dollar collection in America.