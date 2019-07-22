The Lion King box office collection Day 3: Disney remake earns Rs 54.75 crore

Disney’s The Lion King is a king at the box office too. On Sunday, the film grossed Rs 24.54 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 54.75 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on his Twitter account and wrote, “#TheLionKing sets the BO on… Proves all forecasts/predictions wrong, as biz crosses ₹ 50 cr in 3 days… Trends much, much better than #TheJungleBook [₹ 40.19 cr]… Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr. Total: ₹ 54.75 cr. India biz. All versions.”

Adarsh also posted, “#TheLionKing is the second #Hollywood film to cross ₹ 50 cr NBOC [opening weekend] in *2019*… Earlier, #AvengersEndgame had set a new benchmark by collecting ₹ 50 cr+ every single day: [Fri] ₹ 53.60 cr, [Sat] ₹ 52.20 cr, [Sun] ₹ 52.85 cr. India biz. All versions.”

“#TheLionKing growth in biz…

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 73.15%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 28.15%

2019 has been a fantastic year for Disney India: #CaptainMarvel [March], #AvengersEndgame [April], #Aladdin [May] and now #TheLionKing [July]… Money-spinners all,” read another tweet by Taran Adarsh.

The Lion King is a success worldwide as well. It has minted 531 million dollars until now.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave The Lion King 3.5 stars. Shalini wrote, “Where the film is allowed a freer hand is in re-imagining characters other than Simba, Mufasa and Scar. Updated, with newer scenes and more dialogues, all make an impact, from Knowles’s more assertive Nala, to Rogen-Eichner’s banter as Pumbaa-Timon, and Keegan-Michael Key and Eric André’s riffs as the scary-as-ever hyenas.”

“And that tuft of Simba’s hair, floating back to the Pride Lands, being picked up by Rafiki, and sending a ripple of hope through the kingdom ravaged by Scar since killing Mufasa? Well, this time it makes its way there travelling right down and up the food chain,” she added.