The Lion King box office collection Day 2: Disney film earns Rs 30.21 crore

Disney’s The Lion King had a fabulous opening in India. It has grossed Rs 30.21 crore till now. Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King is a remake of 1994 2D animated feature of the same name.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of the movie and wrote, “#TheLionKing is remarkable on Day 2… As predicted, kids and families throng cinema halls, resulting in biz hitting [near] optimum levels at places… Day 3 will be huge again… Eyes ₹ 50 cr+ weekend… Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 30.21 cr. India biz. All versions.”

James Earl Jones, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, and Beyoncé voice different characters in The Lion King. Shahrukh Khan, Arya Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra among others voice the Hindi dubbed version.

With this opening, The Lion King also beat The Jungle Book at the Indian box office. The Jungle Book, similarly a live-action remake and also helmed by Jon Favreau, had opened with Rs 10.09 crore. By the time it ended its box office run, it had become the biggest Hollywood film at the Indian box office.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave The Lion King 3.5 stars. She wrote, “Where the film is allowed a freer hand is in re-imagining characters other than Simba, Mufasa and Scar. Updated, with newer scenes and more dialogues, all make an impact, from Knowles’s more assertive Nala, to Rogen-Eichner’s banter as Pumbaa-Timon, and Keegan-Michael Key and Eric André’s riffs as the scary-as-ever hyenas.”

“And that tuft of Simba’s hair, floating back to the Pride Lands, being picked up by Rafiki, and sending a ripple of hope through the kingdom ravaged by Scar since killing Mufasa? Well, this time it makes its way there travelling right down and up the food chain,” she added.