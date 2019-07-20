The Lion King box office collection Day 1: Disney remake mints Rs 11.06 crore

The Lion King is the updated version of the classic 2D animated feature of the same name that released way back in 1994. It is directed by Jon Favreau, who also did a similar treatment on The Jungle Book (2016). On the opening day, the film has minted an impressive Rs 11.06 crore in India.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of the movie and wrote, “#TheLionKing roars… Opens in double digits on Day 1… Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]… Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes… Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Disney is going all out in every country to promote The Lion King. They are doing every bit in their capacity to make it one of the biggest films. It had a fantastic start in China. It’s releasing in India in various languages. A lot of hype has been created around the film.”

He added, “They are doing a wide release. The Disney team is trying to penetrate deeper into the Indian market by taking big stars in all three languages so that it could help them in promotions. Aryan Khan’s voice in the Hindi version has created a lot of noise. Everyone is going to watch the film at least once.”

Advertising

Veteran actor James Earl Jones returns to voice Mufasa. Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, and Beyoncé also voice different characters in The Lion King.

In the Hindi dubbed version, Shah Rukh Khan has given his voice to Mufasa, while his son Aryan has lent his voice to the primary character, Simba.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave The Lion King 3.5 stars. She wrote, “Where the film is allowed a freer hand is in re-imagining characters other than Simba, Mufasa and Scar. Updated, with newer scenes and more dialogues, all make an impact, from Knowles’s more assertive Nala, to Rogen-Eichner’s banter as Pumbaa-Timon, and Keegan-Michael Key and Eric André’s riffs as the scary-as-ever hyenas.”

“And that tuft of Simba’s hair, floating back to the Pride Lands, being picked up by Rafiki, and sending a ripple of hope through the kingdom ravaged by Scar since killing Mufasa? Well, this time it makes its way there travelling right down and up the food chain,” she added.