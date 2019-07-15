The Lion King actor Chiwetel Ejiofor: Scar will do anything to get what he wants

Chiwetel Ejiofor, known for 12 Years a Slave and Doctor Strange, voices Simba’s malevolent uncle Scar in Disney’s The Lion King remake. He succeeds British thespian Jeremy Irons, who voiced the part in the original animated version that released in 1994.

Ejiofor says, “Scar is such a complicated malevolent character, therefore kind of fun to play. There’s nothing mundane about him. He wants power. He wants it all. And there’s nothing that he won’t do to get it.”

“He’ll push all of the boundaries and do absolutely anything and everything to get what he wants. And he’s written with slyness, a little twinkle. And that is incredibly interesting and fun to step into,” he adds.

Talking about The Lion King, Chiwetel Ejiofor says, “All of the characters have great arcs. There are great heroes, great villains. It’s an amazing story with a real sense of social consciousness at its heart and these characters actually take you on an extraordinary, complex and emotional journey.”

Jon Favreau, the director of the film, says Ejiofor is a “fantastic actor.”

Favreau syas, “He brings that feeling of a Shakespearian villain to bear because of his background as an actor. It’s wonderful when you have somebody as experienced and seasoned as Chiwetel, he just breathes such wonderful life into this character.”

The Lion King has divided critics, and holds a just above average rating of 60 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “While it can take pride in its visual achievements, The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved–though for some fans that may just be enough.”

The Lion King releases on July 19.