The Lighthouse trailer: Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson drive each other crazy

The trailer of Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson starrer The Lighthouse is out. The Robert Eggers directorial created a flutter when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Dafoe and Pattinson play the role of two lighthouse keepers.

The trailer reveals almost nothing about the plot. The film is shot in black-and-white and is described as a psychological horror set in 1890’s New England. It surely looks like a creepy film with some stunning, disturbing imagery.

It appears Willem Dafoe’s character is a grizzled old hand and Robert Pattinson is a recruit. At one point, Thomas Wake (Dafoe) accuses Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson) of keeping secrets.

“Why’d ya spill yer beans,” Wake asks nobody in particular. Winslow appears to be digging a hole. Burying a body, perhaps? A shot has the two trying to stand upright in a storm. We also see Winslow wading in darkness through chest high water, looking crazed.

There appears to be a weird creature in the ocean. We see tentacles of an underwater monster. In one scene, the two characters are trying to strangle each other, in another scene, they are hugging.

In short, the trailer is kind of weird and eerie. There are a lot of uncanny images, but little to tell the reason behind them or their significance. Even conversations are not straightforward. This certainly does not look like your run-of-the-mill horror movie.

The Lighthouse has been almost universally praised by critics, holding a 98 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus goes, “A gripping story brilliantly filmed and led by a pair of powerhouse performances, The Lighthouse further establishes Robert Eggers as a filmmaker of exceptional talent.”

The film will hit US screens on October 18.