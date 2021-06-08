The Last Mercenary trailer: Jean-Claude Van Damme film looks like a thrilling action-comedy

Jean-Claude Van Damme makes his digital debut with The Last Mercenary. (Photo: Netflix)

Streaming giant Netflix recently released the first trailer of the French action-comedy The Last Mercenary. The trailer of the David Charhon directorial was unveiled as a part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, a five-day virtual fan event that promises to divulge details of all the upcoming movies and web series on the streaming service.

The over two-minute trailer is a delight for those waiting for actor, filmmaker, fight choreographer and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme to return to action. In the action-comedy, arriving on Netflix in July, Damme plays a former US secret service agent who returns to France to save his son who has been framed in drug trafficking and arms dealing by an international terrorist organisation.

His character Richard Brumère is described as a “legend, world’s most celebrated mercenary, expert driver, pilot and sharpshooter”. From the trailer, The Last Mercenary seems like a thrilling ride packed with comedy and well-choreographed action sequences.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Richard Brumère, aka “La Brume” (“The Mist”), a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, is back in the saddle as the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. A mob operation threatens Archibald’s life. To save him, Richard will have to reach out to his old contacts, join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat – but mostly find the courage to let Archibald know he’s his father.”

Besides Jean-Claude Van Damme, the film stars Alban Ivanov, Samir Decazza, Archibald Al Mahmoud, Assa Sylla, Djimo, Patrick Timsit, Éric Judor, Nassim Lyes, Miou-Miou, and Valérie Kaprisky.

The Last Mercenary will begin streaming from July 30 on Netflix.