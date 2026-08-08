The Last House review: Wagner Moura and Greta Lee anchor an unsettling sci-fi thriller

The Last House review: A family of four finds itself trapped inside its home when the doors and windows inexplicably refuse to open. With no way out and supplies dwindling, this apocalyptic sci-fi thriller taps into the lingering anxieties of the pandemic, when home, often considered a safe haven, became a place of confinement. As the family struggles to maintain a semblance of routine and communicate with neighbours suffering the same fate, mysterious creatures seem intent on reclaiming their place on the Earth.
The survival tale’s most effective idea is its transformation of the home — a place meant to ensure their safety turns into a battleground. Greta Lee (of Past Lives fame) and Wagner Moura, who earned an Oscar nomination for The Secret Agent, are parents determined to protect their children. Their performances ground the film as the couple fall into familiar survival roles: Jason (Moura), drawing on his skills as an engineer, becomes the hunter and gatherer, while Ann (Lee) instinctively assumes the role of a nurturer. However, as the pressure mounts, these roles begin to blur.
At a time when the world of entertainment is inundated with horror stories, what sets this survival thriller apart is its focus on a family already struggling with unemployment and a mortgage. These everyday anxieties make their predicament more relatable. The details of domestic life further deepen that connection: a sick old dog the family dotes on and the nostalgia of rewatching favourites such as Annie (1982) and Air Force One (1997). Annie, a musical comedy drama set during the Great Depression, seems to offer the family a moment of comfort, while Air Force One becomes a date movie for Jason and Ann on a rare evening when they can relax together.
The Last House also taps into one of the biggest fears of modern life: a world without internet or telephone connections. Despite technological advancements, meaningful communication with neighbours has become increasingly remote. The film turns this growing social isolation into a survival concern. Forced to reach out, the family begins communicating with neighbours by holding handwritten messages up to their window. But the connection is short-lived as the neighbours begin to disappear or die.
In a world that has grown increasingly insular, the family’s decision to stay together offers a simple but resonant reminder of the value of community. Written by Matthew Robinson, the film does a fine job of establishing its world and building a sense of dread in the first half. But it struggles to sustain that tension. That apart, the film could have explored its core ideas about isolation, family and the collapse of community better. Still, The Last House is an engaging survival thriller and one that can be watched with the family from the comforts of home.
The Last House movie director: Louis Leterrier The Last House movie cast: Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Riley Chung, Emma Ho, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, Gabriel Barbosa
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More