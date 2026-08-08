The Last House review: Wagner Moura and Greta Lee anchor an unsettling sci-fi thriller

The Last House review: The Last House is an engaging survival thriller and one that can be watched with the family from the comforts of home.

The Last House review: A family of four finds itself trapped inside its home when the doors and windows inexplicably refuse to open. With no way out and supplies dwindling, this apocalyptic sci-fi thriller taps into the lingering anxieties of the pandemic, when home, often considered a safe haven, became a place of confinement. As the family struggles to maintain a semblance of routine and communicate with neighbours suffering the same fate, mysterious creatures seem intent on reclaiming their place on the Earth.

The survival tale’s most effective idea is its transformation of the home — a place meant to ensure their safety turns into a battleground. Greta Lee (of Past Lives fame) and Wagner Moura, who earned an Oscar nomination for The Secret Agent, are parents determined to protect their children. Their performances ground the film as the couple fall into familiar survival roles: Jason (Moura), drawing on his skills as an engineer, becomes the hunter and gatherer, while Ann (Lee) instinctively assumes the role of a nurturer. However, as the pressure mounts, these roles begin to blur.