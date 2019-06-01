The Kitchen trailer: Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss lead the Irish mafia in this DC adaptation

The Kitchen is the adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name from DC Comics’ vertigo imprint. The graphic novel was written by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle. Andrea Berloff, who is known for co-writing Straight Outta Compton, is directing. She has also written the screenplay.

Advertising

Despite the DC tag, do not expect superpowered people in spandex saving the world from aliens. The story here is much more grounded, serious and gritty.

It is set in 1978 Hell’s Kitchen (the famous New York neighbourhood that also gives the story its name) and is about three women whose Irish mobster husbands are arrested and sent to prison by the FBI.

The women then take over the operations themselves, basically assuming the control of Irish mafia. Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss play the role of the wives. Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, and Bill Camp also star.

Advertising

All the three lead actors have turned in compelling performances in dramas recently and we cannot wait to see them rule the mob in The Kitchen.

Like any other DC movie, Warner Bros will distribute The Kitchen. It is scheduled for release on August 9, 2019 in the US.

The official synopsis reads, “The Kitchen stars Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) as three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands—proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition…literally.”