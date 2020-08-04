The King’s Man will have seeds for Kingsman 3: Director

The King’s Man is a prequel to the Kingsman series. The King’s Man is a prequel to the Kingsman series.

Kingsman franchise creator Matthew Vaughan has revealed that the upcoming prequel film The King’s Man have seeds planted for the third instalment of the series.

The franchise started with Taron Egerton and Colin-starrer Kingsman: The Secret Service in 2014. The blockbuster movie was followed up by a 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Vaughan said The King’s Man, which is scheduled to release in the UK in September, will definitely lead up to Kingsman 3.

“We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this. And it’s going to be very different,” the filmmaker said.

Vaughan also teased that he might not be returning to the director’s chair for the third movie.

“I actually don’t know what I want to do. There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I’m considering it,” he added.

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, The King’s Man will explore the origins of the fictional independent intelligence agency Kingsman.

The film will also feature Rhys Ifans, Charles Dance, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Bruhl, Tom Hollander, Robert Aramayo and Djimon Hounsou.

