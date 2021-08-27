The King’s Man trailer: Ralph Fiennes’ bloody, action-packed film traces the origins of Kingsman

The King’s Man has received a new trailer. This one is its first Red Band trailer. In addition to that, this is also the most non-serious look at the movie that does look like it would embrace its goofy roots.

Earlier trailers had painted a story that was more serious than others.

The King’s Man, which is one of those countless films whose release was adversely affected by the pandemic, is the prequel to the Kingsman film series and the third overall film in the franchise.

Matthew Vaughn returns to direct the film, which digs into the origin of the independent intelligence agency that we know as Kingsman.

Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson play the roles of Duke of Oxford and his protégé Conrad as they try to stop the “collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds” in achieving their goal to wipe out millions of people.

The movie also stars Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

The nearly two-minute clip promises an uber-fun, fast-paced, action-packed film. It also looks gory in a zany way that the franchise is known for. It does recycle a bit of footage from previous trailers, but the new stuff looks exciting.

The official synopsis reads, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

The King’s Man is set to release on December 22, 2021.