The King’s Man trailer: Ralph Fiennes starrer looks incredibly fun

The trailer of The King’s Man, the prequel to the Kingsman series, is out. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, The King’s Man digs into the origin of the independent intelligence agency Kingsman.

Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson play Duke of Oxford and his protege Conrad, respectively, as they try to stop the “collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds” in achieving their goal to wipe out millions of people.

The King’s Man looks great. The action, featuring World War II’s weaponry, looks fun, fluid and well-choreographed, and like other films in the franchise, The King’s Man appears to be making good use of humour.

The cast is packed with renowned performers like Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

At this point, only Colin Firth’s absence can hurt the movie.

The official synopsis of The King’s Man reads, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

The King’s Man is scheduled to be released on September 18.

