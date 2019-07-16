The King’s Man teaser trailer: The prequel introduces Kingsman origins

The Kingsman series is known for its bespoke suits and British agents who indulge in some really cool action sequences to keep the viewers hooked. The teaser trailer for The King’s Man, the prequel to The Kingsman movies, is out and it looks just as fascinating.

Starring Ralph Fiennes in the lead role, the teaser trailer opens centuries ago and introduces us to noblemen who earned their titles after being ruthless. In bits and pieces, we are introduced to the origins of the Kingsman group with a carefully written voice-over performed by Fiennes.

Watch The King’s Man teaser trailer here:

As Fiennes introduces Harris Dickinson to the Kingsman store in a self-driven car, we get the best part of the teaser trailer.

Alongside Fiennes and Dickinson, the film also stars Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

The King’s Man has been directed by Matthew Vaughn who has previously directed the first two films of the franchise. The previous film Kingsman: The Golden Circle released in 2017 to a positive response.

The King’s Man releases in February 2020.