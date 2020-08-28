scorecardresearch
The King’s Man to now release in February 2021

This is the second time The King's Man has been pushed back as it was originally slated to release on February 14.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: August 28, 2020 4:30:08 pm
the king's manThe King's Man was earlier scheduled to release in February 2020.

Disney has pushed the release date of The King’s Man to February 26, 2021.

The film, a prequel to The Kingsman movies, was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on September 18, reported Deadline.

Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Harris Dickson are the new entrants to the cast of the film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, who also helmed the previous two films in the series.

It will explore the origins of the fictional independent intelligence agency Kingsman.

The King’s Man will also feature Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rhys Ifans, Charles Dance, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Bruhl, Tom Hollander, Robert Aramayo and Djimon Hounsou.

