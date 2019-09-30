The King’s Man new trailer: Ralph Fiennes starrer goes back to the beginning

The second trailer for The King’s Man is out. The film is a prequel to the Kingsman series and tells the origin story of the secret spy organisation called Kingsman.

Advertising

While the first trailer established the mentor-pupil relationship between Ralph Fiennes’ and Harris Dickinson’s characters, the second trailer brings other characters into focus. Fiennes and Dickinson play Duke of Oxford and Conrad, respectively.

The King’s Man has the duo racing against time to save millions from the 20th century’s worst tyrants. But the Big Bad of the movie is Grigori Rasputin, played by Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man’s Dr Curt Connors/The Lizard).

Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance also star in the Matthew Vaughn directorial.

Advertising

Lastly, The King’s Man has lots of action sequences involving World War I weaponry. Gone is the shiny, chrome aesthetic of the other two Kingsman movies.

The official synopsis of The King’s Man reads, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

The film is set to be released on February 14, 2020