The Kids Are All Right actor Eddie Hassell dies in shooting

Eddie Hassell was 30. (Photo: Eddie Hassell/Instagram)

Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for starring in 2010 film The Kids Are All Right and the TV series Surface, has died after being shot in Texas. He was 30. According to Deadline, Hassell was shot in the stomach outside his girlfriend’s apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas on Sunday morning.

The actor’s girlfriend was in her apartment when the incident happened, but she did not spot the assailant. Hassell, a Texas native, played several small roles throughout the 2000s and 2010s, most notably as Clay in the The Kids Are All Right, also starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo.

His other movie credits include 2012, The Family Tree, the 2013 Steve Jobs biopic Jobs, Family Weekend, House of Dust, Warrior Road and Bomb City.

Eddie Hassell’s last film was 2017’s Oh Lucy!.

On television, Hassell appeared on shows Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Oliver Beene, Joan of Arcadia, Til Death, Southland, Bones, Devious Maids and Longmire.

