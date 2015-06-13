The Kardashians are my guilty pleasure: Jennifer Aniston

“I sadly am very much interested in the Kardashian-Jenner thing. That’s a guilty pleasure for sure,” Aniston said.

Actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed that watching reality TV show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is her guilty pleasure.

The 46-year-old former “Friends” star said she was very interested in the reality series documenting the lives of Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, reported Contactmusic.

“I sadly am very much interested in the Kardashian-Jenner thing. That’s a guilty pleasure for sure,” Aniston said.

The “Cake” star also offered her thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover.

“I thought it was beautiful,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App