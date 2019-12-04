The Irishman, Avengers: Endgame among 20 films competing for VFX Oscar

The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, has used the de-aging technology to reverse the years of its lead stars. The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, has used the de-aging technology to reverse the years of its lead stars.

Martin Scorsese’s mob drama The Irishman, Marvel movies Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are among the 20 films that will compete in the Visual Effects category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Scorsese had sparked a debate during the promotions of The Irishman by equating Marvel movies to theme park experience.

The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, has used the de-aging technology to reverse the years of its lead stars something that director Ang Lee also experimented with in his Gemini Man.

The Will Smith-starrer is also in the list along with his Disney fantasy drama Aladin.

Brad Pitt-fronted space drama Ad Astra, Cats, Dumbo, Ford v Ferrari, The Aeronauts, Alita: Battle Angel, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Lion King, Men in Black: International, Midway, 1917, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Terminator: Dark Fate complete the list.

The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the preliminary list of films eligible for further awards consideration. The committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting later this month.

Nominations for the awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.

The Oscars will take place on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App