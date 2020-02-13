The Invisible Man to release in India on February 28

The Invisible Man is helmed by Saw co-creator Leigh Whannell. The Invisible Man is helmed by Saw co-creator Leigh Whannell.

The Invisible Man, starring Elisabeth Moss in the lead, will hit Indian theaters on February 28. The film will be released in both English and Hindi to cater to horror fans in the country.

Loosely based on the HG Wells novel of the same name, Invisible Man is touted to be a terrifying modern tale of obsession. Moss, who has won an Emmy Award for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale, will play the role of Cecilia, a girl who is trapped in a violent, controlling relationship. Directed by Leigh Whannell, the film also stars Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

In the trailer, we see Cecelia (Elisabeth Moss) running away from her abusive boyfriend, and she is set to inherit a large amount of money after his death. She feels the presence of her dead boyfriend around her and starts to lose her sanity as she cannot distinguish between what’s real and what’s in her head.

Alongside Universal Pictures, Jason Blum is also bankrolling The Invisible Man under his banner Blumhouse Productions. Blum is known for producing blockbuster horror films such as Split, Glass and Get Out.

In a statement, Blum said that monster movies are close to his heart. He said, “Those Monster movies are near and dear to my heart. That’s why I wanted to do this. Our concept was to make the stories relevant to today. And that’s just what Leigh has done with The Invisible Man.”

