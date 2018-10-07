‘The Hulk’ Mark Ruffalo and ‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa bond at New York Comic Con

When the Hulk meets Aquaman.

The Hulk had a run-in with Aquaman at the New York Comic-Con, and they were friendly. Well, at least the actors who play these comic-book characters — Mark Ruffalo and Jason Momoa — met at the event. Ruffalo was wearing a Grunkle Stan mask before Momoa asked him to pull it off for the camera. Grunkle Stan is a character from Disney animated series Gravity Falls.

Incognito at #NYCC. Grunkle Stan had some fun today. A big thanks to the fans, @javitscenter, and Comic-Con! #gravityfalls pic.twitter.com/SMzHpH2lUJ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 7, 2018

Both Mark Ruffalo and Jason Momoa shared the videos on their social media sites. Ruffalo captioned it on Twitter and Instagram, “Incognito at #NYCC. Grunkle Stan had some fun today. A big thanks to the fans, @javitscenter, and Comic-Con! #gravityfalls.”

Jason Momoa said, “I love this man. Legend @markruffalo Aloha j.”

Momoa’s first standalone superhero film as Aquaman is out later this year on December 21. While Ruffalo is playing the role of the Hulk since The Avengers in 2012, he is still to get a standalone film due to some issues between the studios.

After a San Deigo Comic-Con trailer, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman got a five-minute extended trailer a couple of days ago. The trailer has inspired mixed reactions, but the extended footage has almost universally been received well, though some have complained the footage is too spoiler-y.

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo is finishing his Avengers 4 photography. It is not clear yet whether he is already done with it. Avengers 4 comes out on May 3, 2019.

