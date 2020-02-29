The High Note trailer: Dakota Johnson and Tracy Ellis Ross star in this musical drama

The High Note will release on May 8. The High Note will release on May 8.

The trailer for The High Note starring Dakota Johnson and Tracy Ellis Ross has released. The Nisha Ganatra directorial has Tracee Ellis Ross playing a superstar singer pigeonholed in a career rut and Dakota Johnson playing her ignored personal assistant, Maggie Sherwood, who wishes to be a music producer, but is stuck doing small errands for Ross’ character, Grace Davis.

While Davis wishes to play it safe by reperforming her old hits, Maggie inspires her to record new music and the two together release Grace’s new album in years.

Watch the trailer of The High Note here:

The film comes from Nisha Ganatra, known for Amazon Prime Video series Transparent and last year’s comedy-drama film Late Night starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson.

The High Note’s long-ish trailer looks polished, and way beyond a typical indie movie. The tone of the film appears to be comedic and the film looks enjoyable.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoe Chao, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Ice Cube also star.

