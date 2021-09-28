The Harder They Fall trailer: Idris Elba and Regina King promise a gory, slickly-shot western

Netflix on Tuesday released the trailer of its upcoming multi-starrer The Harder They Fall. Going by the trailer, the movie seems to be an out-and-out actioner.

The Harder They Fall also happens to be that rare western with a primarily black cast. Leading the pack are Idris Elba, Regina King and LaKeith Stanfield.

The trailer teases a lot of gun slinging and gore, with some hierarchical politics at play. At one point in the video, Stanfield’s character says, “I don’t particularly enjoy violence.” However, the irony is that the video is nothing but full of violence. The film also looks slickly shot.

The synopsis of The Harder They Fall reads, “This ain’t your grandaddy’s Western! Check out Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole in this action-packed thrill ride that injects New Blood into the Old West. The Harder They Fall is directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter James Lassiter, Jeymes Samuel and Lawrence Bender.”

The Harder They Fall will release on November 3 on Netflix and in select theatres.