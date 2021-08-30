The Guilty teaser: Netflix’s remake of Danish thriller has Jake Gyllenhaal trying to rescue a kidnapped woman

A teaser for Netflix’s upcoming action-thriller The Guilty is out. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano, and Bill Burr.

The Guilty is based on Gustav Möller’s 2018 Danish film Den skyldige (The Guilty in Danish). The plot of the original film concerns an emergency call from a woman who is apparently kidnapped. This leads to a search for the woman and the kidnapper.

The visuals in the teaser are mostly text on a screen. Voice-overs of Gyllenhaal and a woman (possibly Keough) narrate the text. The text eventually coalesces to form Gyllenhaal’s face.

The original film was a worldwide sensation. It also received highly positive reviews, scoring 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Sleek, well-acted, and intelligently crafted, The Guilty is a high-concept thriller that wrings maximum impact out of a handful of basic – and effective – ingredients.”

Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua is helming the project.

The official synopsis reads, “The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.”

The Guilty is set to be released on Netflix on October 1, 2021.