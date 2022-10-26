scorecardresearch
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer: The gang tries to abduct Kevin Bacon. Watch video

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 25. 

kevin baconKevin Bacon is making an entrance in the Marvel universe.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special finally has a trailer. Marvel Studios recently dropped its first promo video, which offers a glimpse into the wild world of the beloved MCU characters.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has left the building, leaving a very upset Chris Pratt aka Star-Lord behind. His alien friends are trying their best to cheer up the man, including celebrating Christmas ‘human style’.

In the fun clip, we see the gang get back together only to party the night away, and plan to surprise Star-Lord with ‘someone special’. Before you jump to conclusions and presume it is a ‘girlfriend’, let’s assure you by saying that Star-Lord is still very much in love with Gamora, and would not cheat on her in this fashion.

The surprise is, wait for it, Hollywood star Kevin Bacon, who Drax and Mantis plan to kidnap in order to lighten their leader’s mood. Now only time will tell if they succeed. Star-Lord’s fascination with Footloose (starring Kevin Bacon) had been previously established in Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 25.

