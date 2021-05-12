The Green Knight trailer: Dev Patel goes on a unique quest in this retelling of the fantastical Arthurian tale, watch

A new trailer for The Green Knight, starring Dev Patel is out, and it looks every bit as strange and awe-inspiring as one had hoped it would be. The video released by the makers sees Dev Patel undertake a one-of-a-kind quest to confront The Green Knight, as well as his own demons that he has been running away from.

The Green Knight is a movie adaptation of the old tale of Sir Gawain and The Green Knight, which had King Arthur’s nephew Sir Gawain going on an unseemly, unsettling adventure in order to prove his worth to his family and the kingdom at large. During this journey, Sir Gawain meets strange creatures, robbers and ghosts. But will he finally accomplish what he had set out to do in the first place? Face the deadly and scary Green Knight? Only time will tell.

The official synopsis of The Green Knight reads, “An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, ‘The Green Knight’ tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.”

Apart from Dev Patel, The Green Knight features a bevy of familiar faces, including the likes of Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson, who all play significant roles in the epic fantasy drama.

Directed by David Lowry, The Green Knight will release on July 30 in theatres.