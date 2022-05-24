The Gray Man trailer: Dhanush lands the perfect punch in Russo Brothers’ latest

The trailer of Russo Brothers’ next project The Gray Man is out, and it looks like a thrilling action film with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling at loggerheads. The trailer shows off some slick action sequences that are sure to make this film an experience, much like the last few Marvel films that the directors made – Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War among others.

In the trailer, we learn that Gosling has a valuable asset, and Evans and his men are on his trail. The film also stars Dhanush, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page in significant roles. Dhanush’s appearance in the trailer is sure to leave fans impressed as he can be seen in his best action avatar yet.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man’s official synopsis reads, “The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

Dhanush had earlier shared his first look from the film on social media and wrote, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (‘Avengers’, ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love… !”

Talking about The Gray Man, Anthony Russo previously told EW, “We’re big fans of the spy genre, and we’re always looking for ways of how to twist it, or supercharge it, or push it into areas that feel fresh. There was a great idea at the center of this book, where it’s not just about being a spy, but being the most extreme version of one, where you have to hide your own identity — and yourself.”