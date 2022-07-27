scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The Gray Man taught me about my strengths: Ana de Armas

Directed by Hollywood's popular filmmaker duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, The Gray Man features Ana De Armas in the role of Agent Dani Miranda, a character she defines as someone who is "highly intelligent and sensitive".

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 8:00:22 am
Ana de ArmasAna de Armas' The Gray Man is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: ana_d_armas/Instagram)

Playing a “vibrant independent woman” in Netflix’s latest action blockbuster The Gray Man required a working process, which Ana de Armas says familiarised the actor with her strengths.

Directed by Hollywood’s popular filmmaker duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, The Gray Man features De Armas in the role of Agent Dani Miranda, a character she defines as someone who is “highly intelligent and sensitive”.

“It was a working process. When I started training, the preparation for this film was quite long to my advantage. I think I started learning about myself, what I was best at and what were my strengths,” the 34-year-old actor told PTI in a virtual roundtable interview.

Also Read |The Gray Man: A by-the-numbers, been there-done that film

The film is an adaptation of Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, which centres on CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) who accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and becomes a primary target of his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and other international assassins.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Dani becomes an unexpected ally to Six and saves him on more than one occasion in high-octane action sequences. To look the part, Ana de Armas said she spent a lot of time understanding both the physical and emotional aspects of her character.

“The Russos were not with me on training, so I would keep them posted about what I felt more comfortable doing, what was good and what was not. We started building the character that way and put more into the movie which I was good at,” she added.

As part of her preparation, the Cuban-Spanish star also got the opportunity to connect with a real-life CIA agent. “She (Dani) works at the office, but she’s also in the field. So, it is a rare crossover happening there. I just wanted to have both sides of it, the physical and that hardcore military training and background. So, this character came into life in an organic and collaborative way,” she said.

Ana De Armas is no stranger to action movies, courtesy her stint in the latest James Bond film No Time To Die. But The Gray Man was a rare experience, the actor said, as she never went through such rigorous physical training for a film.

“At the beginning, I didn’t know what was going to happen. I hadn’t gone to this extent of training before. I just didn’t know how I was going to respond or my body was going to respond to this.” Summing up the time she spent on creating Dani, De Armas said she loved everything about her on-screen persona.

Also Read |Dhanush on attending The Gray Man premiere in the US with sons Yatra, Linga: ‘I am the coolest dad’

“I just loved all of it about her. It wasn’t just about physical strength. It was also the psychological side and at the same time the human side of her. The film shows how flexible she is in adapting to the situation,” she said.

The Gray Man has been adapted for screen by the Russo Brothers along with frequent collaborators Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film also features Indian superstar Dhanush in a pivotal role alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Rege Jean-Page and Jessica Henwick.

Produced by the Russos and Mike Larocca via AGBO and Roth Kirschenbaum’s Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Castaldi, the movie premiered on Netflix last week.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Games buzz & a Lankan voice: ‘Winning tough, surviving tougher’

Games buzz & a Lankan voice: ‘Winning tough, surviving tougher’

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

Explained: The comeback of petrol

Explained: The comeback of petrol

Premium
Despite SC order, no shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan

Despite SC order, no shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress
Delhi Confidential

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Ask finance panel if possible to check freebies: SC to government

Ask finance panel if possible to check freebies: SC to government

‘UAE is our third largest trading partner; there are huge economic stakes in ties with it’
Navdeep Suri

‘UAE is our third largest trading partner; there are huge economic stakes in ties with it’

Premium
More trouble for Partha, ED says seized documents link him with TET scam
Bengal school jobs scam

More trouble for Partha, ED says seized documents link him with TET scam

How India's first local transmission of monkeypox was diagnosed

How India's first local transmission of monkeypox was diagnosed

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Wanted Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running brothel arrested in UP

Wanted Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running brothel arrested in UP

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Nupur Sanon and others: Celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement