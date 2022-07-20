The Gray Man screening: Russo Brothers call Dhanush ‘one of the most amazing actors on the planet’

Actor Dhanush, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo attended the special screening of their latest Netflix film The Gray Man in Mumbai on Wednesday. Others celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vishal Bhardwaj, Aditi Sudhir Pohankar, Aanand L Rai and Alaya F were also spotted at the event.

The Russo Brothers are in Mumbai to promote The Gray Man, which has Dhanush playing the role of an assassin. The movie also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Jessica Henwick.

Also read | The Gray Man directors Joe and Anthony Russo say Dhanush inspired combat scenes in their Marvel movies

Check out photos from The Gray Man screening:

Dhanush at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dhanush at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vishal Bhardwaj at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vishal Bhardwaj at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Sudhir Pohankar at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Sudhir Pohankar at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dhanush, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and Aanand L Rai at the screening of The Grey Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dhanush, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and Aanand L Rai at the screening of The Grey Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alaya F at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alaya F at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dhanush with directors Joe and Anthony Russo at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dhanush with directors Joe and Anthony Russo at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fans also shared several videos from the screening of The Gray Man. In one video from the red carpet, Russo Brothers talk about working with Dhanush. Calling him “one of the most amazing actors on the planet”, the directors said they are lucky to collaborate with the Indian star. They said, “He’s so talented, but he’s also an amazing person.”

Dhanush was also seen getting a hug from Vicky Kaushal in one video from the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴᴅᴏsʜ⍟ (@vickykaushal_ksa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dhanush opened up about working with the Russo Brothers on The Gray Man. The actor said, “I was not nervous at all. I felt I had a responsibility, now that the West is watching talents from India, I felt I had to deliver so that they come for more talent from here, that was the only thing I had in mind. Otherwise I felt no pressure.”

He added, “Working with the Russo brothers was a really simple and smooth process. They talk to you about the characters and they make everything so easy for you. It was really fun working with them.”