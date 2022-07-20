scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The Gray Man screening: Russo Brothers call Dhanush ‘one of the most amazing actors on the planet’

Ahead of the release of The Gray Man on July 22, director duo Joe and Anthony Russo attended the film's special screening in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 10:33:49 pm
gray man screening dhanush russo brothersDhanush's The Gray Man will stream on Netflix.

Actor Dhanush, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo attended the special screening of their latest Netflix film The Gray Man in Mumbai on Wednesday. Others celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vishal Bhardwaj, Aditi Sudhir Pohankar, Aanand L Rai and Alaya F were also spotted at the event.

The Russo Brothers are in Mumbai to promote The Gray Man, which has Dhanush playing the role of an assassin. The movie also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Jessica Henwick.

Also read |The Gray Man directors Joe and Anthony Russo say Dhanush inspired combat scenes in their Marvel movies

Check out photos from The Gray Man screening:

dhanush gray man Dhanush at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vishal Bhardwaj Vishal Bhardwaj at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Sudhir Pohankar Aditi Sudhir Pohankar at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dhanush, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and Aanand L Rai at the screening of The Grey Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) alaya f gray man Alaya F at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) joe anthony russo gray man Dhanush with directors Joe and Anthony Russo at the screening of The Gray Man. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fans also shared several videos from the screening of The Gray Man. In one video from the red carpet, Russo Brothers talk about working with Dhanush. Calling him “one of the most amazing actors on the planet”, the directors said they are lucky to collaborate with the Indian star. They said, “He’s so talented, but he’s also an amazing person.”

Dhanush was also seen getting a hug from Vicky Kaushal in one video from the red carpet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dhanush opened up about working with the Russo Brothers on The Gray Man. The actor said, “I was not nervous at all. I felt I had a responsibility, now that the West is watching talents from India, I felt I had to deliver so that they come for more talent from here, that was the only thing I had in mind. Otherwise I felt no pressure.”

Also read |Before Dhanush, Indian superstars who shined in Hollywood: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra on the list

He added, “Working with the Russo brothers was a really simple and smooth process. They talk to you about the characters and they make everything so easy for you. It was really fun working with them.”

